Keonjhar: Tension flared at the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) following the death of a woman after childbirth allegedly due to medical negligence in the maternity ward. Family members of the deceased, supported by local residents, staged a protest Sunday demanding strict action against the attending doctor and hospital staff.

According to sources, Pinky Sahu of Turumunga village under Turumunga police limits was admitted to the hospital Saturday evening after she went into labour. After 6 pm, gynaecologist Padmalochan Mohanta reportedly performed a caesarean section and Pinky delivered a girl child.

Family members said that after midnight, Pinky complained of severe pain, but they were unable to locate the doctor on duty. Despite repeated appeals, staff members and nurses allegedly did not respond to the situation. Around 2am, the woman died. Accusing the hospital staff of negligence, the family refused to take possession of the body and demanded an explanation from the concerned doctor.

The situation remained tense for several hours as relatives and local residents continued their demonstration in front of the ward. Upon receiving information, Town police and Additional Chief District Medical Officer (ACDMO) PK Mishra reached the hospital and held discussions with the aggrieved family. However, they insisted that strict action be taken against the doctor and the staff responsible.

Later, the victim’s husband, Anand Prusty, lodged a complaint at the Town police station. Police registered a case, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The family has demanded action within three days, warning of further protests in front of the CDMO office if their demands are not met.

CDMO Dr BB Mishra stated that appropriate action would be taken after the inquiry. Town police inspector Shrikanta Sahu confirmed that an investigation is underway and legal action would follow if the doctor or hospital staff is found responsible.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that caesarean procedures have become frequent at the hospital, with patients being charged more than ₹5,000 in many cases. Despite repeated complaints, they claim no inquiry has been carried out. Residents also pointed to shortages of doctors, a non-functional senior citizen and disability medicine counter, and the lack of ultrasound services.

Demanding immediate intervention, residents urged the Chief Minister to review the hospital’s conditions and ensure stricter oversight to prevent further untoward incidents.