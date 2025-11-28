Patana/Keonjhar: Hundreds of villagers from Patana tehsil gheraoed the Turumunga police station Thursday morning, demanding the immediate release of six leaders of the Jindal-Posco Pratirodh Manch (JPPM) who were arrested Wednesday night.

The arrested leaders were identified as JPPM secretary Benudhar Sardar, his brother Bhubanananda Sardar, forum’s vice-president Saroj Kumar Singh, Rabindra Mohant, senior workers Anam Nayak and Birendra Mahakur. Turumunga police registered a dacoity case (265/25) and produced them in court Thursday.

Reports said more than 2,000 villagers from plant-affected areas marched in a rally from Hatibari Square and reached Turumunga police station via NH-49. Police detained the protesters near the service road opposite the police station, where they staged a sit-in demanding the release of all arrested individuals and the return of their mobile phones, which were allegedly snatched during the arrests Wednesday night.

They also demanded that the construction of the steel plant on farmland be halted, the MoU with POSCO be canceled, and declared they would “shed blood instead of their land.” The villagers finally relented at 5 pm after Zilla Parishad CDO-cum-EO Kumar Nagbhusan, ASP Snehashis Sahu, Patana Tehsildar Aswini Nayak, BDO, and senior police officials intervened and held talks with them.

In a press release, JPPM president Ghanashyam Mohanta condemned the police action. He said, “We condemn the police for entering the houses of villagers at midnight, breaking doors and grills. The villagers are fighting for the protection of their homesteads and farmland. We demand the unconditional release of all arrested individuals immediately.”

He further stated, “They have been booked under strong sections to make it difficult for them to get bail. They are protesting peacefully for the protection of their lands.”

Raghunath Das, advisor and state secretary of the All India Krushak Khet Mazdoor Sangha and advisor of JOOM, termed the arrest as undemocratic. He said, “To undermine the movement against the acquisition of farmland by Jindal-Posco, the Keonjhar district administration and police, under the direction of the government, broke the window grills of the villagers’ houses in the middle of the night and arrested the six, snatching their mobile phones.” He also alleged that police resorted to baton charge.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Champua, Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, said, “We are in talks with the protesters. Action will be taken as per law.” Sources indicated that the administration is likely taking these steps to prevent any protests and to ensure a peaceful Gram Sabha meeting for land acquisition, which is expected to start soon in the Patana tehsil.

The six individuals were arrested for allegedly attacking and assaulting a man a few days ago, the SDPO claimed.