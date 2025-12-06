Bhubaneswar: The matriculation examination for 2026 will begin February 19 and conclude March 2, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha said in its schedule released Friday.

The First Language (mother tongue) paper is set for February 19, followed by the Second Language (English/Hindi) exam February 21.

Students will take the Third Language paper February 23.

The Science examination is scheduled for February 25, while Social Science will be held February 27.

The final paper, Mathematics, is slated for March 2.

The BSE has also announced that students appearing for the Mathematics exam will be given an additional 15 minutes to complete the paper.