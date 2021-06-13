Bhubaneswar: Clearing the air on announcement of annual matriculation results, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Sunday said that the results will be announced by last week of June.

“The process of evaluation is underway. The results will be published within the stipulated timeframe which was announced earlier,” he said.

Notably, the Matric examinations were to be held from May 3, 2021. But, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the examinations were postponed.

Demanding cancellation of examinations, Class X students of some Bhubaneswar-based government-run schools staged a protest in Bhubaneswar April 20. A day later, the Odisha government came out with an announcement that the examinations were cancelled.

The evaluation of marks is going on according to the modalities fixed by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), it was learnt.

PNN