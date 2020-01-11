Lucknow: A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Jaipur on a private visit, BSP president Mayawati slammed her for paying no heed to Kota hospital tragedy.

Over 100 infants have died in the government-run hospital in Kota. “…the Congress leader frequently comes to Uttar Pradesh to shed crocodile tears. But in Rajasthan during her private visit yesterday she does not consider it appropriate to give a little time to wipe the tears of children’s mothers in Kota even though she is also a mother and this is most unfortunate,” the BSP supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

She said unlike the Congress, BJP and other parties, the BSP does not adopt double standards to do cheap politics on any issue. “Under such an atmosphere, along with other parties, the Congress is also not ready to change itself and its latest example is the case of death of a large number of innocent children due to government negligence in Congress ruled Rajasthan’s Kota hospital,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi had visited Jaipur Friday to attend a wedding ceremony.

PTI