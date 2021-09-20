Baripada: The district administration has been carrying out its initiatives to transform schools in Mayurbhanj district. A total of 399 high schools in the district have been brought under school transformation programme.

According to ‘Samagra Sikhya Abhiyan’, 60 high schools were initially picked up for the transformation programme in the district in the first phase while 339 were taken up for smart schools in the second phase.

The transformation programme is in progress in various parts with District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj monitoring its execution. The overall facelift has been implemented under 5T (team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit) action plan.

The remaining schools in the district will be included in the programme in the third phase.

These schools are being equipped with features like any modern private schools have like digital blackboards, smart classrooms, computer labs, libraries, science labs, playgrounds, e-libraries, advanced science laboratories, clean drinking water facilities, toilets and sports fields.

The transformation of these schools involves soft components using technology for better education content and methods to reach children.

Community, alumni, Panchayati Raj institution representatives and school committees are involved in planning and execution of the transformation programme.