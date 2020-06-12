Baripada: Vigilance sleuths Friday arrested Mayurbhanj chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) Abhaya Kumar Tripathy with unaccountable cash to the tune of Rs 3.91 lakh.

Vigilance teams from Balasore and Baripada jointly caught him at Betnoti area in Mayurbhanj district while he was on his way to Bhubaneswar in his official vehicle. The cash was seized from his car. Acting on intelligence inputs, the officials had been keeping a close watch on his movement, a source said.

Tripathy was taken to the rural development office in Betnoti where he was questioned about the source of the cash. Later, he was taken to his office in Baripada.

Later, the sleuths raided his residential house at Jayadev Vatika area in Bhubaneswar, his office and rented accommodation in Baripada.

The search operation was going on at the time of filing this report. The vigilance officers said that the details pertaining to the source of the seized cash and other assets under Tripathy’s possession will be known after a thorough probe.

PNN