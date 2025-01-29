Baripada: A female elephant died at Similipal reserve forest in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district due to old age-related ailments, officials said Wednesday.

The 68-year-old female ‘kumki’ (trained) elephant ‘Bhabani’ was brought from Karnataka in November 2001 for protection and tourism work in Similipal National Park.

Bhabani was under treatment at the Jenabil forest and died Tuesday.

Bhabani was retired from service after she crossed 60 years of age in the year 2018, an official release said.

Her molar teeth were worn out and also her digestive system was not functioning well, the official said.

“She was fed with cooked concentrate feed mixture, boiled vegetables and multi-vitamin and calcium supplements. Her digestive system deteriorated gradually and she died January 28. She was under constant observation by veterinary doctors,” the official said.

Earlier on January 14, Mahendra, a male ‘kumki’ (trained) elephant, had died due to old age-related ailments.

PTI