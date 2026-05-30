Bhubaneswar: A speeding truck collided with a car on the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack highway near Hi-Tech Square and dragged it for nearly 500 metres towards Pahal before the vehicle got stuck on a bridge Friday night.

The incident took place while both vehicles were travelling from Bhubaneswar towards Cuttack.

The truck driver fled the spot, while an uncle and his niece, travelling in the car, escaped with minor injuries.

Following the incident, Mancheswar Police launched a chase, intercepted the truck and detained the driver for questioning.

Further investigation is underway.