Thakurmunda: Thakurmunda police in Mayurbhanj district arrested a man Thursday evening for organising an awareness campaign on the pandemic coronavirus. Even though the man’s intentions were good, police detained him as no one is allowed to organise large gatherings during the lockdown period. The accused has been identified as Nepa Jarika, a resident of Ghodabindha Village under Thakurmunda block. A case has been register against him for violating lockdown norms.

Sources said that Nepa is a member of a local club in village. Thursday morning he informed all the villagers to attend an awareness campaign programme on coronavirus. By afternoon more than 100 persons had gathered at the entry point of the village and were waiting for Nepa to arrive.

Police got to know about the gathering from various sources. They rushed to the spot and dispersed the gathering before arresting Nepa. The police were accompanied by other district administration officials.

IIC Niroj Kumar Samal, BDO Shyam Sundar Tudu and tehsildar Pradyunmna Kumar Nayak advised the villagers to refrain from attending any gatherings during the lockdown period.

PNN