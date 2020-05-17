Baripada: Faced with starvation and no money, a migrant worker has walked for more than 150km with his children on a sling to reach his native place. The man and his wife and three children have walked from Jajpur district to the Baladia village under Morada block in Mayurbhanj district.

Rupai Tudu was working at a brick klin in Japur district. When the lockdown was implemented he managed to survive for a few days with his meagre savings. When he ran out of money, he decided to walk back home. He reached his native village Saturday evening and the entire family was put in quarantine.

Along with the luggage, Rupai also carried two of his children (four-year old daughter Sita and two-and-a-half year old son Megharai) on a sling. His wife and eldest daughter, six-year-old Pushpanjali also braved the ordeal and walked the entire distance. It took them seven days to complete the journey.

“We survived on some dry food which we had. It was tough because we had to walk under the scorching summer son. We took frequent breaks as it was very painful. It was a tough task, but we somehow managed,” Rupai said on arrival.