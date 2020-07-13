Mayurbhanj: The Rajmata of former Mayurbhanj principality and mother of senior BJP leader Praveen Chandra Bhanja Deo, Bharati Rajyalaxmi Bhanja Deo passed away in her palace at Belagadia of Baripada, wee hour of Monday.

Sources said that Bharati was healthy till Sunday night. She had taken her breakfast, lunch and dinner also. She breathed her last while in sleep.

Bharati was borth 18th February, 1927 to King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah and Queen Kanti at the Narayanhitu Royal Palace in Kathmandu, Nepal.

She later married king of Mayurbhanj, Pradeep Chandra Bhanja Deo in 1952. Pradeep Chandra Bhanja Deo passed away in the year 2000.

The twitter handle of Belgadia Palace issued a condolence letter mentioning the late Rajmata as an avid art and culture enthusiast with a passion for sports. They further described her as a philanthropist and a strong advocate for women empowerment.

PNN