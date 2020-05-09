Baripada: Mayurbhanj district reported three positive cases Saturday, taking the district’s tally to seven.

In a tweet, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj informed that all the infected persons are from Kaptipada block and all are males.

These new cases are Surat returnees. After their return from Surat, they were kept in quarantine centres. Though they were asymptomatic, Surat link prompted the district administration to collect their swabs for test. Their reports came out to be positive Saturday.

Notably, four Surat returnees in Kaptipada block tested positive for the deadly virus Thursday. Surat returnees have made Kaptipadda block a hotspot and become a cause of concern for the district administration.

However, the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to check the infection. While asking people not to get panic as all the positive cases are from quarantine centres, the administration is appealing them to wear masks, follow social distancing norm and be at home to keep the virus at bay.

