New Delhi: Celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India’s flag bearers at opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics the IOA said in a release Monday. It also informed that wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer during the closing ceremony march past. The Olympics start July 23 and end August 8.

Mary Kom thus becomes the third Indian woman to be a flag bearer at the Olympics after Shiny Wilson and PV Sindhu. It is indeed a great honour for the six-time World Champion. Manpreet Singh, on the other hand have been a pillar of strength for the men’s hockey team for the last five years. Wrestler Bajrang Punia is a one of the medal hopefuls and he has also been ranked World No.1 in his weight category.

The Olympics, this time will be held in completely different circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Host city Tokyo is putting place all possible precautionary measures for what is termed as ‘the greatest sports extravaganza’ on earth.