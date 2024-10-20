New Delhi: Four of the top-10 most-valued firms together added Rs 81,151.31 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 156.61 points, or 0.19 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and the State Bank of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered a combined erosion of Rs 76,622.05 crore from their market valuation.

ICICI Bank added Rs 28,495.14 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 8,90,191.38 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 23,579.11 crore to Rs 12,82,848.30 crore.

State Bank of India’s market valuation climbed Rs 17,804.61 crore to Rs 7,31,773.56 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up Rs 11,272.45 crore to Rs 9,71,707.61 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys slumped Rs 23,314.31 crore to Rs 7,80,126.10 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries declined Rs 16,645.39 crore to Rs 18,38,721.14 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 15,248.85 crore to Rs 6,38,066.75 crore and that of TCS diminished by Rs 10,402.01 crore to Rs 14,91,321.40 crore.

LIC’s valuation went lower by Rs 8,760.12 crore to Rs 5,91,418.91 crore.

The mcap of ITC dipped Rs 2,251.37 crore to Rs 6,08,682.29 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most-valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and LIC.

PTI