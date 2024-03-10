New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs71,301.34 crore in the holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the lead gainer.

In a record-breaking rally last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 374.04 points or 0.50 per cent.

Stock markets were closed Friday for Mahashivratri.

The 30-share BSE Sensex Thursday settled at a new closing peak of 74,119.39. The Nifty also ended at a fresh closing high of 22,493.55.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments Saturday (March 2) to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion from their market valuation.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs38,726.67 crore to Rs6,77,448.44 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs13,476.16 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs7,03,393.29 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied Rs12,243.35 crore to Rs10,98,707.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank spurted by Rs3,099.76 crore to Rs7,63,581.30 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC climbed Rs1,469.81 crore to Rs5,15,921.57 crore and that of TCS advanced by Rs1,157.79 crore to Rs14,87,070.15 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs1,127.8 crore to Rs5,68,753.81 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys tanked Rs15,875.81 crore to Rs6,71,121.34 crore and that of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs15,391.94 crore to Rs20,01,358.50 crore.

LIC’s mcap declined by Rs6,166.87 crore to Rs6,48,596.89 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

PTI