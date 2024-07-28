New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90 per cent.

The valuation of LIC surged Rs 44,907.49 crore to Rs 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added Rs 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at Rs 7,80,062.35 crore.

ITC’s valuation soared by Rs 35,363.32 crore to Rs 6,28,042.62 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 30,826.1 crore to Rs 15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 30,282.99 crore to Rs 8,62,211.38 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied Rs 8,140.69 crore to Rs 12,30,842.03 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 62,008.68 crore to Rs 20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 28,511.07 crore to Rs 8,50,020.53 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap declined by Rs 23,427.1 crore to Rs 7,70,149.39 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation went down by Rs 3,500.89 crore to Rs 6,37,150.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

PTI