Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) hosted the 4th edition of Coal India CSR Conclave 2025 at Gopalpur.

The one-day conclave brought together senior executives and CSR professionals from across Coal India Ltd. and its subsidiaries to deliberate on emerging perspectives, best practices, and strategies for impactful CSR interventions.

PM Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Ltd.; Vinay Ranjan, Director (HR) Coal India; Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL, along with other distinguished guests, inaugurated the conclave.

CVO- Coal India, Functional Directors of MCL, CVO- MCL and Directors from other subsidiaries were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, connected virtually and lauded Coal India’s sustained commitment to community development through diverse and high-impact CSR projects implemented across the country.

Chairman Prasad in his address, emphasised the vital role of Coal India and MCL in particular in shaping India’s development landscape through the lasting social impact of CSR initiatives in the communities.

He highlighted the core principles of People, Profit, and Planet as guiding principles and elaborated on several flagship CSR initiatives benefitting the masses.