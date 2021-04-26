Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Board sanctioned Rs 9.32 crore under the CSR fund for development of Maa Hingula Temple at Talcher in Angul district.

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier requested for the financial assistance for the development of the temple.

Replying to the letter of Pradhan, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said, “I have been informed that MCL Board has approved sanction of Rs 9.32 crore under their CSR Fund for construction of certain facilities at Gopalprasad, Talcher, for benefit of the local population in general and for providing impetus to tourism in the area in particular.”

“MCL has a special bond with Maa Hingula temple. I was touched to know about the generosity of MCL employees, who voluntarily contributed funds from the salary for the construction of the main temple building. Maa Hingula Thakurani Temple Board, Gopalprasad, Talcher had submitted a proposal to the management of MCL for CSR project involving construction of Natya Mandap and Jagyan Mandap at an estimated cost of Rs 16.64 crore. These developments will not only improve the devotee facilities but also boost tourist footfalls in the region.” Pradhan said.

Maa Hingula temple at Gopalprasad in Talcher is considered one of the most sacred religious sites in Odisha. The temple is believed to have been built by the mythical King Nala of Vidharbha as his tribute to Lord Jagannath. The fire, used to cook Mahaprasad in the kitchens of the Jagannath Temple at Puri, symbolically represents Maa Hingula.

PNN