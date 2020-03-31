Bant: As the state government had earlier declared closure of all schools in Bhadrak district to prevent spread of COVID-19, the government has made arrangements for distribution of rice in advance for three months towards mid-day meals, a report said.

According to sources, the parents of students of different schools here were issued tokens Monday. About 220 parents were issued tokens at Palasagadia Adarsha Vidyalaya alone for children from Class VI to Class VIII, who will be given rice of 4.5 kg per child per month and all together 13.5 kg for coming months, that is April, May and June.

Similarly, 150 tokens were issued to parents at Niloka Harihar upper primary school. For the students from Class I to Class V, rice will be provided 3 kg per child per month and all together 9 kg for coming three months. However, as a precautionary measure, the parents were asked by respective school authorities to sanitise their hands.

PNN