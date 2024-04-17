Kendrapara: The authorities of Bhitarkanika National Park have taken adequate measures to prevent poaching and forest fires, and protect animals from the scorching heat. DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, stated that the anti-poaching squad has been deployed at vulnerable points within the Kanika forest range to extinguish fires inside the Bhitarkanika National Park area.

With the rise in mercury levels and high humidity during the daytime, many wildlife faunas, especially wild boar and spotted deer, typically seek water from nearby ponds and other water bodies in villages located at the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park to quench their thirst. Sources indicate that hoofed animals often cannot find sufficient sweet water to quench their thirst as the water bodies and ditches within the forest generally dry up in the hot summer months.

The Forest Department has made all necessary arrangements to protect wildlife from the scorching heat and humidity during the summer. Arrangements have been made to ensure there is adequate drinking water so that animals do not become dehydrated and do not stray from the forest into human habitation within the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park. Existing ponds along with ditches have been renovated under the Bhitarkanika forest block to alleviate water scarcity and provide sufficient water for hoofed animals and wild boars, ACF-in-charge of Kanika Forest Range, Manas Kumar Das said. Similarly, steps are being taken at the Dangamal Crocodile Research Centre to provide a better cooling environment for nearly a hundred crocodile hatchlings housed at the hatchery. Since reptile hatchlings are more susceptible to heat, Forest personnel have ensured there will be zero casualties due to the heat wave, Das said.