New Delhi: The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled a new gaming-oriented chipset ‘Helio G70’ for entry-level phones.

It is equipped with the company’s ‘HyperEngine’ technology which is also present in the Helio G90 chipsets, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Heading over to the graphics department, the chip features Mali-G52 2EEMC2 running at 820Mhz.

The G70 incorporates a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs in a single, octa-core cluster.

The MediaTek Helio G70 enables brands to mix up large, dual-camera systems that use wide-angle, telescopic, macro or other lens setups to create differentiated smartphone options.

The secure ISP design means facial recognition actions such as smartphone unlocking are ultra-fast, highly accurate and add a new layer of security.

Building on generations of photographic excellence in MediaTek Helio, the G70 includes a multitude of hardware accelerator, such as a dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps).

It also builds in VoW (voice on wakeup) capability, which optimizes platform size and minimizes power use for voice assistant services.

