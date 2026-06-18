Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding – aimed at restoring peace in West Asia – as the key mediator of the negotiations, his office said.

The document was already signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Wednesday.

Sharif’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) – in which Washington and Tehran are the two main parties – comes a day ahead of a planned ceremony in Switzerland, where key negotiators from the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar are expected to gather.

Pakistan has officially signed as a guarantor.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a guarantor. Signatures of US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian are present on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” Sharif’s office said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister’s Office Thursday also shared photographs and videos of him signing the document.

Earlier in the day, Sharif hailed Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for restoring peace in West Asia, as he announced that the signing of the document will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the US will immediately lift its naval blockade.

Trump on Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles in France, where he had dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron after the G7 summit. Later, Iranian media posted photos of President Pezeshkian holding a copy of the signed document before a camera.

Sharif, Thursday said that the signing of the agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, as he thanked West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and Egypt for their contribution.

The peace process was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement April 8. The ceasefire was later extended till the completion of the talks.

Pakistan – which eventually emerged as the key mediator – hosted the first round of peace talks in April, which was attended by senior leaders from both sides, but they failed to clinch a deal.

“I am honoured to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Sharif said in a post on X earlier Thursday.

He further said: “Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s total energy supplies pass in normal times. Shipping movements through the strait has been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. It led to energy crisis in several countries.

Sharif, Thursday offered “heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation” to Trump, saying his “steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond”.

He also praised “the dedication and tireless efforts” of the US negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy for West Asia Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner.

The Pakistani leader expressed “profound respect and appreciation” for Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian for their “wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace”.

In his post, Sharif also appreciated the Iranian negotiating team, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, whose “patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition”.

Sharif also highlighted the contributions of Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying his “tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating this breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability”.

“May this Memorandum of Understanding serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held telephonic conversations with senior leaders from several countries including Canada, Bahrain and Turkiye, discussing the signing of the MoU with Pakistan as a witness.

“FM Anita Anand commended Pakistan’s constructive role in supporting diplomatic engagement and mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, which helped facilitate the understanding reached between the two parties,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a post, elaborating on Dar’s telephonic conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

“They also discussed the forthcoming engagement between the parties in Burgenstock, Switzerland Friday,” it said.