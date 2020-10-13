Puri: At a time when devotees are not able to have darshan of lord Jagannath inside the temple, a devotee was seen worshipping the photo of the trinity sitting at the lion’s gate here Monday.

Local people and a few tourists coming to the holy city were taken aback to see a girl sitting in front of a photo of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and lord Jagannath at the lions gate. She was seen completely immersed in worshipping the deities with her eyes closed.

Whoever saw her could not help praising the girl. ‘Amazing! such is her devotion for lord!”, this was the most common reaction heard from people.

During interaction with the correspondent, the girl said she has come from Patna in Bihar and she is Jaya Kumari. “I am preparing for medical entrance. I am praying for the lord’s blessing for my success in the entrance. I have immense faith in lord Jagannath. I have decided to stay for some days here and worship the lord,” she added.

When asked about her style of worshipping the lord, she answered, “To get the blessings from lord Jagannath and peace in heart, his darshan inside the sanctum sanctorum is not necessary. He is omnipresent. He answers our prayers if we pray him in devotion. It does not matter where we are praying to him.”

“The very darshan of Patitapaban from lion’s gate gives me immense pleasure,” she observed.

PNN