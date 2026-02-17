Birmaharajpur: The district administration Monday sealed a medical store in Birmaharajpur town of Subarnapur district following allegations of illegal abortion and exploitation of patients.

The store, identified as Sandhya Medical Store located on Kendupali Road, was allegedly running an unauthorised clinic on its premises. Officials said complaints had been received that illegal abortions were being conducted at the facility. Earlier, a team from the health department conducted a raid and seized pregnancy test kits, abortion drugs and other medicines that were allegedly stored illegally.

The shop was sealed in the presence of District Collector Nriparaj Sahu, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Ushadevi Das, Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Majhi, Birmaharajpur Sub-Collector Surendra Meher, Birmaharajpur Medical Superintendent Dr Subas Chandra Panda, along with police and a magistrate.