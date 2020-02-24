Cuttack: Odisha Police DGP Abhay ordered Monday a high-level enquiry into the death of Meenakshi Mishra who was one of the top woman leaders in Behrampur district.

Rekha Lohani, IGP Modernisation, will conduct the inquiry according to the Crime Branch department who passed on the information on its Twitter page.

Notably, a clash had ensued in front of Meenakshi’s house January 28 after dispute broke out regarding the parking of vehicles. Following the incident, Baidyanathpur police in Berhampur had arrested five youths, including her son Raja.

Seeking to get her son released Meenakshi visited the district SP at his office February 12. Since SP Pinak Mishra was not in the office, she met Additional SP Prabhat Routray. However, when her demands were not met, she doused herself with kerosene and set herself on fire.

Meenakshi sustained 60 per cent burns and was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Later she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here for better treatment. However, when her condition deteriorated, she was taken to at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where she breathed her last February 20.

