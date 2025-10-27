Albania’s AI-generated minister, Diella, is making global headlines, this time for being ‘pregnant.’ Diella, the world’s first minister based entirely on artificial intelligence, is said to be expecting 83 ‘children.’ Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, announced during the Global Dialogue Conference in Berlin, Germany, leaving the audience both amused and intrigued. However, Diella’s “pregnancy” carries a symbolic meaning.

Diella, meaning ‘Sun’ in Albanian, serves as the country’s “State Minister for Artificial Intelligence,” a virtual position created by the Albanian government. Depicted as a woman in traditional Albanian attire, she represents an AI-based digital figure rather than a human official.

“Today we took a big risk with Diella, and it has paid off. For the first time, Diella is pregnant and has 83 children,” PM Rama said at the Berlin conference. But these “children,” he clarified, are actually 83 new AI assistants, one for each Member of Parliament from the ruling Socialist Party.

These AI ‘children’ will record parliamentary proceedings, brief MPs on missed discussions, and even suggest counterarguments. PM Rama explained, “If you step out for coffee and miss a session, your AI child will tell you what was said and who you should respond to.” He added that all 83 assistants will be fully operational by the end of 2026, with Diella’s data and algorithms transferred to them.

Appointed in September, Diella’s role is to bring transparency and eliminate corruption in Albania’s public procurement system. She assists citizens and businesses in accessing government documents and ensures every public tender is fully transparent. PM Rama emphasised that Diella’s work is a step toward creating a corruption-free, technology-driven governance model.