Uncertainty continues over whether India and Pakistan will face each other in the 2026 T20 World Cup, with no official confirmation yet on the high-profile clash. However, behind-the-scenes discussions are ongoing, and attention has now turned to ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, who is being seen as a key figure in efforts to ensure the match takes place.

Imran Khawaja, 64, represents the Singapore Cricket Association and has been involved in the International Cricket Council’s internal affairs since 2008. A lawyer by profession, he is regarded within cricketing circles as an experienced mediator capable of handling sensitive issues quietly and effectively.

According to sources, the ICC has placed significant responsibility on Khawaja in relation to the organisation of the T20 World Cup, including engaging with Pakistan over the India-Pakistan fixture. He is believed to enjoy the confidence of major cricket boards, including India and Pakistan, as well as several associate nations.

Khawaja has served as the ICC’s Deputy Chairman since 2017. He also took over as interim chairman in 2020 following the resignation of then-ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether Khawaja will be able to broker an agreement and pave the way for the marquee India-Pakistan encounter in the 2026 T20 World Cup remains to be seen.