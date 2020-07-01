Bhubaneswar: Even though devotees were barred from attending the 2020 ‘Bahuda Yatra’ of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in Puri, many are happy to have done their bit for the Holy Trinity from afar.

The students, staff and authorities of Government ITI in Bhubaneswar consider themselves a blessed lot as the masks worn by 1,500 servitors who took part in the Bahuda festival in Puri Wednesday were supplied by the institute.

Principal of the ITI Jeetamitra Satapathy said that this is a great honour for her institution as the Puri district administration had chosen them to provide stitched masks for 1,500 servitors.

“Though it was a difficult task, it is the blessing of Lord Jagannath and efforts of our students and staff for which our institution was able to provide masks for the servitors on time,” Satapathy said.

Notably, Puri district collector Balwant Singh had requested the institute to make the masks for the servitors and asked to deliver them on time.

Principal Satapathy said, the students and staff at the institute rallied around and delivered the masks within a couple of days and well on time.

The institution got the order last Friday. Owing to the joint effort of the staff and students of the intuition, 1,500 masks were delivered to the district administration Tuesday – a day before the ‘Bahuda Yatra’.

The colours of the masks were based on the colours of the three chariots of the Trinity: Nandighosha, Debadalan and Taladwaja. Most of the masks had a yellow-red, black-red and green-red pattern on them.

Ten student volunteers of the Government ITI’s ‘Dress Making Trade’ stitched the masks while five students did the packaging.

