A Pakistani woman yelled at global icon Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet. Now, the mystery girl has come out in open and introduced herself.

Identifying herself, Ayesha Malik said: “Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war.”

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

She went on to say: “It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.”

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Eid well spent pic.twitter.com/WL4bVBaCUE — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) June 8, 2019

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

She also shared a video clip of her interaction with Priyanka. Sharing the first clip, she wrote: “Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this x (she used an emoji implying how close we came to war) close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army.”

Putting out the second video, she wrote: “Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting”

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

At the said event, Ayesha had called Priyanka Chopra “a hypocrite” for her tweet where she hailed the Indian Army.

On the other hand, Priyanka kept her composure and reacted to her saying, “War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me.”

She continued, “But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now… girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”