Ullu App, known for streaming adult content, has sparked controversy online over one of its shows, House Arrest. This reality show, hosted by Bigg Boss fame Ejaz Khan, created a stir due to objectionable clips captured on camera.

It all began when footage surfaced of host Ejaz Khan asking contestants to perform different s*x positions on camera. The clip quickly went viral, drawing widespread outrage. Following the backlash and demands from several politicians to shut down the show, the streaming platform removed the controversial reality series from its app.

But do you know who owns the Ullu app, which has gained notoriety for its adult content and earns crores in revenue?

Meet Vibhu Agarwal, man behind Ullu app

The mastermind and CEO behind the controversial adult content app Ullu is Vibhu Agarwal. He is the founder and chief executive officer of the platform, which launched in 2018 as an Indian OTT video streaming app primarily focused on adult content.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Vibhu began his entrepreneurial journey as the founder and director of Jpeco India Private Limited in 1995. He has been active in business for the last 30 years. In 2022, he launched Atrangii TV, which is known for family-friendly programming.

Ullu app rose to fame with adult shows

The app’s first show, Halana, failed to attract much attention. However, when the platform shifted its focus to adult content, viewership spiked. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the show Kavita Bhabhi gained massive popularity, followed by other adult-themed titles like Red Light, Painter Babu, Kasturi, and Raat Baaki Hai, which further boosted the app’s fame.

Ullu owner’s income and net worth

According to an Instagram post shared by Ullu owner Vibhu Agarwal, the app’s revenue doubled from Rs 46.8 crore in FY 2022 to Rs 93.1 crore in FY 2023. Reportedly, the app has now reached a revenue milestone of Rs 100 crore.