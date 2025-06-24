When you think of a beggar, luxury and wealth aren’t the words that come to mind. But Bharat Jain from Mumbai breaks every stereotype.

Often called the world’s richest beggar, he owns property worth Rs 7.5 crore—including two flats in Mumbai and two shops in Thane that earn him Rs 30,000 in monthly rent.

Despite this, he continues to beg at places like CSMT and Azad Maidan, earning Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 per month—more than many professionals in India.

Jain, who never received a formal education due to poverty, turned his life around. He married, raised two sons who are now educated, and even runs a small stationery business with his family.

While his family wishes he’d stop begging, Bharat sticks to his routine, proving that life—and success—can take unexpected turns.

PNN