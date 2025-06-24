Everyone loves a good stunt—until it goes horribly wrong. A viral video circulating online shows exactly that: a dangerous stunt gone wrong on a busy road.

Watch the viral video:

A young man performing bike stunts on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway lost his balance and fell on the middle of the road in Gurugram

pic.twitter.com/jUMFbAUgE6 — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) June 22, 2025

The video opens with a man standing on top of his moving motorcycle, arms spread out like he’s auditioning for a movie. He’s in the middle of a road that’s far from empty—cars, bikes, and autos are zooming by.

Crowds on both sides can be heard cheering. Some even take out their phones to record the daring act. From the outside, it looks like the man is a professional stunt rider. But what happens next proves otherwise.

As he continues to stand on his moving bike, he suddenly loses balance. In a blink, he falls off and crashes onto the hard road.

For a moment, everything freezes. There’s panic. But luckily, no vehicle runs over him. He escapes with just minor injuries, thanks to sheer luck.

The video, now viral, is sparking reactions online. While some call it “thrill gone wrong,” others slam the stunt for risking not just his life, but also the lives of other drivers.

Whether you call it a miscalculated move or just plain foolishness, one thing’s clear—roads are for driving, not for daredevil auditions.

PNN