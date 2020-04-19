New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to recommend the transfer of Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq to he Orissa High Court. It has also decided to recommend the elevation of Calcutta High Court judge Dipankar Datta as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde in its decisions taken Saturday also decided to recommend elevation of Allahabad High Court judge Biswanath Somadder as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. The decisions of Supreme Corut collegium were uploaded on the apex court’s website Sunday.

Justice Rafiq after obtaining his degree in law from the Rajasthan University enrolled as an advocate at the Bar Council of Rajasthan in 1984. Justice Rafiq practiced in almost all branches of law especially constitutional and service matters and land acquisition cases. He was appointed as Additional Advocate General for Rajasthan from January 7, 1999 and worked in that position till his elevation to the bench of the Rajasthan High Court in may 2006.

Justice Rafiq was appointed as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court in November 2013.

Agencies