Kaptipada: In response to huge irregularities allegedly committed at Meghasan College under Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, the HRD and the Vigilance have directed a probe into it. All the three have intimated the college authorities it through letters, a report said.

Acting on complaints in this regard from locals and guardians, a letter was issued by the UGC to the joint secretary of eastern regional office of UGC Kolkata. Copies of the letter were forwarded to the secretary of the UGC, undersecretary of the MHRD and the complainants. The UGC office, Kolkata has asked the North Orissa University, Baripada, for an investigation into the scam.

Following the investigation order, the college authorities allegedly have been trying to hush it up by convening hectic parleys, sources said.

Notably, locals and guardians of the students had alleged 11 cases of irregularities in the college, accusing the principal and some administrative officials of being involved in them.

The locals had demanded a high-level investigation into the alleged irregularities. They had intimated the issue to the secretary of the Higher Education department, UGC authorities in New Delhi, the HRD ministry, the Collector, the Vigilance director and Udala MLA.

Lakhs of rupees allocated to the college by the UGC and college development funds have allegedly been misappropriated.

In 2018-19, the government provided Rs 20 lakh to the college for a building while Rs 6 lakh was allocated from the college fund. The portion of work worth Rs 18 lakh was done but the remaining fund was misappropriated.

In another case, the UGC had provided Rs 4.5 lakh for a girls’ hostel building while Rs 3.50 lakh was allocated for an indoor stadium. But, these have been maintained on paper only while huge funds were bungled, the locals alleged.

Similarly, the UGC allocated Rs 4.5 lakh for purchase of sports material, but a major chunk of the fund was misappropriated, they added.

However, Principal Prof. Fakir Charan Behera and administrative officer Dr Ramesh Chandra Nayak have dismissed the allegations as fabricated and false.