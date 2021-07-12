Dominica: Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been granted interim bail by a Dominican court July 12. As per the bail order Mehul Choksi will be allowed to travel to Antigua and Barbuda on medical grounds. The moment, the Antiguan medical team will declare him fit hoksi will be brought back to Dominica for his ongoing trial. The interim bail has been granted till he’s certified fit to travel, after that he has to return to Dominica, according to reports in the Dominican media.

According to ‘Times Now’, Choksi would be undergoing treatment for neurological issues in Antigua. The hearing in Choksi’s extradition case has been adjourned. It will resume once the fugitive jeweller returns from Antigua following his treatment, the report said. It also said that while undergoing treatment, Choksi will monitored by the police. Also a couple of members of Dominica’s law enforcement agency will travel to Antigua with Choksi to monitor his treatment.

Also read: Dominica High Court denies bail to Mehul Choksi

Choksi is one of the main accused in the loan scam which in which Punjab National Bank (PNB) was defrauded to the tune of Rs 13,500 crore. He was arrested in Dominica May 25 for allegedly illegally entering Dominica from neighbouring Antigua.

The 62-year-old former chief of Gitanjali Gems had been staying in Antigua since early 2018, after fleeing from India. He had attained the citizenship of the Caribbean country through an investment programme. Choksi, on the other hand, has claimed that he was kidnapped and brought to Dominica by unknown persons.

Speculations of Choksi’s likely extradition to India turned rife after he was arrested in Dominica. Antigua Prime Minister Gashton Browne went on record to appeal the Dominican authorities to directly extradite him to India.