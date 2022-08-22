Meit Kamdar Avlanii, a luxury brand best known for its high-end luxe jewels, recently unveiled designs for five bespoke jewellery pieces. After considerable anticipation, buyers and private clients finally got to feast their eager eyes on a teaser of the brand’s upcoming 2022 collection.

The premium collection certainly hasn’t left jewellery aficionados wanting. A glittering exploration of poetic beauty, the unique collection has conjured up ‘elemental magic’ through the use of abstract cuts and whimsical movements.

The exquisite kaleidoscope of shapes and colours makes the five designs so unique. A feature that immediately draws the eye is the sunlight glinting off the internal molecular structure of the gems. What can be interpreted as art is the sunbeam piercing the gems, creating a series of mesmerizing patterns. Every little movement of the wearer makes the jewels in the designs shimmer and tremble with the utmost delicateness. These daring details dramatically push the boundaries of art and functionality, making a bold statement.

“For a true artist, inspiration is everywhere,” says Meit Kamdar Avlanii. “Every little place in the world serves as an artist’s muse – from the quiet corners of nature to the opulence of luxury. The upcoming 2022 Collection celebrates real beauty in its most organic form. While innovativeness is a definite highlight, the collection is a nod to the elegance of classic design and all its distinctive characteristics.”

Meit Kamdar Avlanii’s signature style can be glimpsed throughout the designs in this collection. Ornate patterns impart a lush look and make the pieces eye-catching. Vintage reimagined in precious stones and premium metals, the designs have a charm that can be deemed hypnotic.

The unveiling reveals Meit Kamdar Avlanii’s hidden mastery over precious stones. Not many designers can boast the talent of handling such myriad of materials and designs. With the signature ability to translate fragile beauty into robust pieces that last, the designs are expertly crafted, keeping ‘real’ in mind. “We have made sure to use only the best of the best when it comes to raw materials. We place a great deal of importance on picking premium resources because it is the little things that come together to make the final product that you see. And we want to make sure that what you see is nothing less than perfection,” says the spokesperson from the house of Meit Kamdar Avlanii.

“The designs are spectacular!” gushed a collector and jewellery enthusiast. “Not only do these exquisite designs help us to express our individuality, but they bring a layer of seductiveness to the persona,” the enthusiast added.

Termed ‘wearable art’, the house of Meit Kamdar Avlanii jewellery offers couture. “Fashion enthusiasts these days want premium jewellery that lasts. It isn’t their style to buy grand jewellery and keep it locked in the closet. Living in the now, these people want to wear and show off their premium selection with pride. And Meit Kamdar Avlanii’s jewellery offers all that – and more,” a popular fashion critic explained.

“We hope to arouse a sense of pride in the hearts of our customers. Buying jewellery isn’t just about ownership – it is about the pleasure of wearing it,” says founder Meit Kamdar Avlanii.