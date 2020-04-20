Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP

Bhubaneswar: The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus has brought life as well as economic activities to a standstill as people are keeping themselves indoors.

While the salaried-class and well-to-do have been managing to sail through the unprecedented situation by utilising their savings, people engaged in the unorganised sector are finding it hard to sustain.

A recent visit by this correspondent to Mochi Sahi near Station Square in the Capital city here, found that around 250 cobblers’ families were struggling to make their ends meet.

N Rajeswar Rao of Mochi Sahi lamented that he and his family would definitely die of hunger if not from coronavirus.

“I used to make around Rs 300 a day by mending shoes at Unit-II market. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown have left us in the lurch. Initially, we managed to survive with our savings. This apart, some non-government organisations (NGOs) also donated cooked food to us for a few days. We heard that the state government would provide us some assistance during the lockdown.”

However, we are yet to get any aid from the government, added Rajeswar.

The situation is no different for R Sanyasi Rao, also a cobbler, as he is finding hard to survive amidst the lockdown. Sanyasi said he has received only a few kilograms of rice so far. Sanyasi considers himself fortunate as he has received “something” which is nothing less than a daydream for many of his neighbours. “I’m thankful that at least I have rice. My neighbour P Bhaskar Rao and 150 other families of my economic strata are forced to sleep empty stomach as they don’t have ration cards,” Sanyasi added.

Similarly, Santosh Behera, a ‘dahibara’ seller in the city, said that he used to earn around Rs 1,200 a day by selling ‘dahibara’ at Unit-VI area. “However, now I have been staying indoors following the lockdown announcement since March 25. I have completely run out of my small savings. I am unable to avail PDS ration announced by the government as my ration card is registered with my village address in Nayagarh. I am unable to go there due to the continuing lockdown,” he added.

The situation is similar for many others in the unorganised sector like workers in salons, bicycle mechanics, ‘panipuri’ vendors and boiled corn sellers.

“My salon has remained closed since the announcement of lockdown in March. Many of my customers have been asking me to go to their residences for my services. However, I am scared to go outside due to the fear of police action. The continuation of lockdown period has ruined my business,” said Samir Barik, a barber.

Niranjan Sahoo, president of Bapuji Nagar Khyudra Byabasayi Association, told Orissa POST, “The five-week-long lockdown completely ruined the economic backbone of the small traders like cobblers, salons and bicycle mechanics among others. They urgently need financial help from the government to restart their businesses.”

However, there are some who have received aid from their wealthy neighbours or relatives.

Khageswar Nayak earned his livelihood by selling coconut water and has been residing at a rented accommodation in Gajapati Nagar here. His house owner not only waived off his rent but also gave Nayak Rs 6,000 as an aid.

There are also many who believe that the announcement of aid by the government is just for the optics.

We have no faith on the authorities as we are yet to receive Rs 10,000 financial aid promised by the government following the devastation brought by Fani in 2019, cobblers alleged in unison.