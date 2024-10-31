Mahakalapara: Around 25 years ago, a powerful cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal struck the coastal districts of the state and devastated the region. That dark Friday night of 1999 in the month of October unleashed a reign of horror as the sea wild waves brought large-scale devastation and deaths. A kilometre away from the sea in Kendrapara district lies the neglected village of Panikhia Santalipada under Mahakalapara block. The tribal-dominated village, which is home to 50 households having over 300 people, still awaits government aid for basic amenities. The village lacks even an all-weather road, while access to quality education and healthcare is a far cry. During emergencies, villagers carry patients in slings for around 1 km to reach an ambulance that ferries the patient to a nearby hospital. Owing to a lack of livelihood opportunities, more than 60 poor Santali people of the village have migrated outside the state in search of jobs.

Among those affected by the Super Cyclone, 12 villagers were swept away in the furious waves of the sea. Village elders said the Bay of Bengal lies to the east of their village while the mangrove forest is to the north of their village. On that fateful night, high tidal waves surged into their village and in no time 12 persons, who had taken shelter in a thatched house, were swept away by the sea waves. The victims include two elderly men, three women and seven children.

Recounting the horror, villagers Suna Tudu, Gurubha Hansda, Suna Marandi, Purnachandra Tudu, Gajendra Marandi, Ramesh Marandi, Nugur Soren, Laba Marandi and Charan Tudu said the sea surged in the afternoon and the tides reached up to 10 feet by the evening of October 29 (Friday), 1999. Villagers gathered on their roofs, holding hands as powerful winds blew from the east. They were chanting the name of their presiding deity ‘Marang Buru’ praying to protect them on that stormy night. In the chaos, hands slipped as people screamed for help, only to be swept away by the merciless waves. The cyclone brought with it indescribable tragedy and devastation.

Years after the cyclone, basic road access still eludes the villagers, and daily life remains tough. The area remains surrounded by saline and mangrove forests, while the fear of wild animals and reptiles sneaking into their village adds to their distress. Not only Panikhia Santalipada, but the powerful storm also brought devastations in Tentulikandha village under this block where the surging waves claimed 25 persons. The storm caused significant damage to Batighar, Kharinasi, Jambu, Suniti, Ramnagar and Petchella panchayats under this block and several other pockets in the region. Environment activist Subash Chandra Swain suggested that the impact of future cyclones can significantly be reduced if government, private, and voluntary organisations come forward to restore and expand the region’s mangrove forest cover.