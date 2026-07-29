From Hindi film romances to Hollywood classics, we’ve often been told the same story: a hero spots a beautiful woman, a romantic tune begins to play, and love blooms instantly. Over time, these portrayals have helped shape a common belief that women are more emotional, fall in love faster, and become more invested in relationships than men.

But recent research suggests reality may be quite different.

Studies indicate that men can fall in love just as deeply as women and in many cases, they may even develop romantic feelings sooner. While the way men and women experience and express love may differ, science suggests that the traditional stereotype doesn’t tell the whole story.

Is love at first sight real?

Many people believe they have experienced love at first sight, a powerful feeling that strikes the moment they see someone for the first time. But psychologists say this phenomenon may have more to do with chemistry than destiny.

According to experts, when we encounter someone we find highly attractive, the brain releases chemicals associated with pleasure, excitement and reward. These reactions can create an intense emotional rush that feels like love, even though the person remains a complete stranger.

In many cases, what people call “love at first sight” is actually a strong initial attraction.

Who falls in love first?

Research conducted in different parts of the world suggests that men often report falling in love earlier than women.

Experts believe one reason may be that men tend to place greater emphasis on visual attraction during initial encounters. Physical appearance can create an immediate emotional response, leading to quicker romantic feelings.

Women, on the other hand, are often more likely to consider additional factors such as personality, behaviour, intelligence, emotional compatibility and values before developing deeper romantic attachments.

This does not mean women fall in love less deeply. Rather, studies suggest they may take more time before deciding that a person is a suitable partner.

Does love at first sight last?

Experts caution that instant attraction should not be confused with lasting love.

Strong relationships are usually built over time through trust, communication, shared experiences and mutual understanding. Learning about a person’s strengths, weaknesses and character is what often transforms attraction into genuine love.

Occasionally, an instant spark can grow into a meaningful and lasting relationship. However, researchers suggest such cases are relatively uncommon.

Ultimately, while attraction may happen in a moment, lasting love is usually a journey rather than a single glance.