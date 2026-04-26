Bhubaneswar: The Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) Junior Team Championship was held successfully as part of the ongoing national-level artistic gymnastics championships in Bhubaneswar for the 2026–27 season, drawing participation from top young talent across the country at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium Saturday.

The event showcased a high standard of competition, with teams delivering impressive routines across apparatus. Uttar Pradesh emerged as the champion, securing the top position with a consistent and dominant performance.

Maharashtra finished second, followed by West Bengal in third place. Delhi claimed the fourth spot in the closely contested championship.

The host state, Odisha, also put up a spirited showing, finishing fifth overall.

Competing against some of the strongest teams in the country, the Odisha contingent demonstrated determination and skill, earning recognition for their commendable effort at the national level.

The championship forms part of the broader Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships, which continue to highlight emerging talent and strengthen India’s gymnastics pipeline.