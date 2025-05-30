Bhubaneswar: Menstruation is a blessing given by God and breaking the taboo around it is necessary to create a menstruation-friendly environment in society, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida at an event on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration organised by Women and Child Development (W&CD) department and Aaina, an NGO, at the State Institute of Women and Children here Thursday. “To combat the myths and superstitions associated with menstruation, we need to bring change at the grassroots level as well as change our own mindset. Mothers at home should also take more care of their daughters than their sons,” Parida said, calling for creating women friendly zone at public places. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of clean toilets for girl students in schools and colleges. W&CD principal secretary Shubha Sharma mentioned the steps taken by the Odisha government towards breaking the taboo around menstruation.

The programme was organised in collaboration with WaterAid, PCI India, Piramal Foundation, HealthPlus, Navo Plus, Unicef, CYSD, Views India, UNDP, CIAFAR, PJS, Water Initiatives, JITA and others.