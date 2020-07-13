New Delhi: The CBSE result 2020 were declared today for CBSE class 12 students Monday morning. In what is being termed as a very progressive and remarkable move, CBSE did away with the word ‘Fail’ in the marksheets and replaced it with a more subtle ‘Essential Repeat’ in the result sheets.

The post-examination result stress can really get to the mental psyche of students who do not score as per their expectations and are subjected to immense societal pressure being constantly compared with peers.

Hence, CBSE decided to do away with the words ‘Failed’ and ‘Compartmental’ on marksheets and use alternative terms instead which wouldn’t hit the mental health of students as strongly and lessen the impact.

CBSE principals sent in replacement words

At that time, CBSE also reportedly asked school principals and regional offices to decide on replacement terms that can be used on the CBSE marksheets. After their proposals, the final words were selected.

As per reports, CBSE had asked principals to send in four replacement words for ‘Failed’ and ‘Compartmental’ that wouldn’t adversely affect the psyche of students.

The board had suggested that ‘compartmental’ can be replaced with ‘special’ exam, ‘second’ exam, or ‘supplementary’ exam, while ‘failed’ can be replaced with ‘unqualified’ or ‘not qualified’.

Do these words affect students’ mental health?

Sometimes, looking at harsh words on the CBSE marksheet, students get severely impacted. Even if they do not take drastic steps such as an attempt on their own life due to being unable to cope with that stress, at times, the pressure can eat away at their mental health.

A subconscious trauma can start to develop in the minds of students on seeing the terms ‘failed’ or ‘compartmental’ on the CBSE marksheet. Many students also develop an intense and irrational fear of exams are doing badly.

Apart from that, students often start suffering from clinical depression because of the impact of these negative words.

Also, negative words like these reduce the enthusiasm of students appearing for exams. Considering all these factors, CBSE was trying to do away with ‘Failed’ and ‘Compartmental’ from the marksheets.

Students who failed in more than two subjects used to be tagged as ‘Failed’ on their marksheets, while those who failed in two or fewer subjects are tagged as ‘compartmental’ result holders.

While ‘Fail’ has been replaced with ‘Essential Repeat’, there has been no change in the word ‘Compartmental’.

PNN/Agencies