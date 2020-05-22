Sambalpur: The state-sponsored alternative learning and mentorship programme has come as a succor for students in remote areas during this lockdown. The scheme has become a success where there is no power and mobile network facilities for online learning.

The Centre and the state government have announced lockdown in the country and closed down all the educational institutions due to the coronovirus.

The government is extending the lockdown period from time to time and laying stress on social distancing which has only delayed the opening of schools and colleges. The closure of the schools has hit the classroom teaching when online classes have come handy.

However, online classes are not possible in remote areas which do not have power connection or mobile networks. Moreover, most of the tribal families do not have mobile phones.

To tide over this difficulty, the state SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department has launched an alternative learning and mentorship programme.

Under this scheme, students of SC and ST development department-owned schools as well as students of other schools are being taught on various subjects from their syllabus in Sambalpur district and in other districts.

According to available data, the district has over 12 high schools ( six girls high schools and six co-education) owned by the SC and ST development department and 150 primary and upper primary schools.

The district has 21 Ashram Schools, 20 Sevashram Schools, 1 higher secondary school and one Ekalavya Model Residential School. The department has assigned one local teacher to manage students in every five villages.

The teacher will select one of the villages for teaching and visit it at 7 am everyday to take classes. Later, classes will be taken on a rotation basis in rest of the villages. The classes will be taken under a tree in one of the secluded areas of the village.

The teachers and students will sit separately maintaining social distance. The students will be taught in various subjects and also be given homework. The teacher will have to admit students of other high schools if they desire to attend classes. The teachers will also give lessons on avoiding coronavirus infections and how to battle the disease.

When contacted, a teacher said this scheme has been a success in the remote area and students are evincing interest in their studies. Students who had withdrawn from studies due to the closure of schools are finding it interesting.

When contacted, Gitansu Mohan Dash, district welfare officer, said students in over 2000 villages are being taught under this new scheme for which 116 teachers (male and female) appointed.

