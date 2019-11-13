Daringbadi: Winter has made its chilling presence felt in Daringbadi in Kandhamal district as the temperature plunged below 10 degree Celsius. Frequent low-pressure induced rains have brought down the temperature in the town.

Temperature was recorded 10 degree Celsius Wednesday. Cloudy weather has been prevailing over the last two days, leading to chilly conditions in the area, a report said.

Normal life has been disrupted as intense cold wave conditions continue to prevail in most parts of the state. Like every winter, people in the area have started experiencing the famous winter season of Odisha’s Kashmir.

A few days ago tourists’ footfall to Daringbadi came down but the return of chill is likely to increase their footfall in the area.

At present, some tourists were spotted enjoying the scenic places shrouded under morning mist scaling at the watchtower of Hill-view Park. Similarly, they are enjoying the sunset at Santi Valley of the town.

With chill setting in the area, locals are found warming themselves by sitting around fires at various places of the town.