Bhubaneswar: Odisha, which is reeling under intense heat, Thursday recorded the season’s highest temperature so far of 42 degrees Celsius at two places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Seven places in the state recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and above, while the mercury shot up to 42 degrees Celsius at Malkangiri and Boudh.

After Malkangiri and Boudh, Angul and Bolangir were the hottest at 41.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda (41.6), and Bhawanipatna (41).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered maximum temperatures of 37.4 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bhubaneswar were likely to be around 39 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively in the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar said that the maximum temperature is likely to be above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state and may be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius in some districts till April 6.

The IMD issued a yellow warning (be updated) and forecast heatwave conditions to prevail at one or two places in Bolangir, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Angul districts.

Warm night conditions are likely at one or two places in Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh and Bhadrak, it said.

PTI