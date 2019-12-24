Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B gave needy children an early Christmas by giving them a “truck full of” toys and gifts.

According to tmz.com, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker visited a store in Miami December 20 and bought over $5,000 worth of goodies, including games, dolls, and play things, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Cardi also hired a rental truck and called on some aides to help load the toys and ship them off to children. Earlier this month, Cardi played Santa to an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria December 7 when she dropped off supplies and hung out with the kids looking for homes.

Prior to her performance at the Livespot X Festival, she spread a little cheer, handing out gifts, water and food, and chatting to orphanage staff.

“Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny and future. People like YALL MATTER!” Cardi captioned a photo on Instagram.