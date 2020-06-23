Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said rainfall activity will reduce in the state during the next few days. However, some places will continue to receive light to moderate rain or thunderstorm, it said.

“There is no heavy rainfall warning for any part of the state for next four to five days. However, light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur at many places while some places may witness thunderstorm with lightning,” said Bhubaneswar Met Centre director HR Biswas.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places over north interior Odisha and a few places over the remaining parts, Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Angul June 25.

Similarly, the IMD said, a few places of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khurda districts will witness thunderstorm, June 26.

In between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Tuesday, the highest 17mm rainfall was recorded at Balasore while Nayagarh town received 13 mm rainfall. Similarly, Chandbali received 9mm, Baripada 7.8mm, Bhubaneswar 2.2mm and Sambalpur 1mm, said the MeT sources.