Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday revealed that the metallurgy sector has the biggest contribution in the exports from Odisha.

The information was tabled in the Assembly by state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra. He furnished the data of exports from 11 sectors and the revenue earned from them during the last fiscal. The data claimed that the most sought-after exported products from the state were from the metallurgy sector which brought exports earnings to the tune of Rs 24,811 crore.

Other profitable sectors included minerals which saw an export revenue of Rs 14,027 crore.

However, the least sought-after items from the state were from handlooms sector. The list also said that other items which were least exported from the state were handicrafts, pharmaceutical and other products.

While engineering, chemical and allied sectors saw exports worth Rs 4,443 crore, computer software sector fetched Rs 4,500 crore through exports during the last fiscal.

On the other side, agriculture and forest sector saw export of products worth Rs 187 crore. Likewise, Textiles sector added Rs 131 crore to the export earnings of the state.

The minister said that the government has been trying to rope in e-commerce platforms to boost sales of handlooms and handicrafts sector which have less exported items in the list of materials going out of the state.

“This includes data from the state on the export of goods from different districts in the fiscal year 2019-20. The state government does not receive any royalty from exports. The State Handicrafts Cooperative Corporation has contracted with various e-commerce companies to trade handicrafts online from Odisha for export,” the minister said in a statement.