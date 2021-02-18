Kozhikode (Kerala): The BJP said Thursday, that ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan will join the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. BJP state president K Surendran said E Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of public transport system in India, will join the BJP during the party’s ‘Vijay Yatra’ commencing February 21 from Kasaragod. He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP, Surendran told reporters here.

However, there was no immediate reaction from Sreedharan. Sources close to the ‘Metroman’ however, indicated that he has agreed to join the saffron party after much persuasion.

